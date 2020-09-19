Disney+ Hotstar Reduces Price Of VIP Pack: Find Out Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has come up with a new offer to increase its user base towards its VIP subscription pack. Under this new offer, customers will get extra validity on the VIP pack. However, this is a promotional offer and limited for some time.

As per the new offer, customers will get Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 13 months instead of 12 months. However, there are high chances that this offer is not available on the Airtel and Reliance Jio plans. This means that Disney+ Hotstar has announced a separate plan at discounted rates and now it is available at Rs. 365. But to avail, users have made payment via credit card from VISA and MasterCard.

What About Those Who Don't Have Credit Cards?

Notably, this offer is available on credit cards, but still, Disney+ Hotstar subscription will be available through net banking debit card, UPI ID, and Paytm, however, for that, you have to pay Rs. 399. Additionally, the company has announced more offers, where it is providing Premium subscription who are using HDFC credit cards.

The new pack comes soon after Flipkart issued a statement about the error, where it is offering an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar at Rs. 99. Flipkart stated that "We apologize for the inconvenience. All orders canceled will be refunded."

Telecom Operators Are Offering Disney+ Hotstar

Apart from these offers, both Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched several plans to provide Disney+ Hotstar. Let's start with Airtel's plans of Rs. 599, where it is providing 2GB high-speed internet, unlimited calling for 56 days. On the other hand, Jio is offering several plans for this new offer. The plans are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 598, and Rs. 599. These plans are offering 3GB and 2GB data per day. This plan is also offering unlimited calling on the same network for the 28 days and 56 days.

