Reliance Jio To Offer Hotstar+ Disney VIP Subscription For One Year

Reliance Jio is all set to bring content from Hotstar+ Disney for its customers. The company is expected to offer free services for one year. The company has already teased this information via its official website. However, Jio has not yet shared the details about the plans.

In fact, the company has not shared the date and the month when it is going to be available. But, the website says that soon it will bring the offer. Under this Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer, Jio users can access all content from Disney and Hotstar, including movies and shows. To recall, the telco is already offering Hotstar services with its prepaid plans. The customers can access it via its JioApp and Jio TV. Besides, there is a procedure that will help to watch the content from Disney+ Hotstar.

You Have To Follow These Steps To Access The Content

Step 1: You need to check Star TV on the Jio TV application.

Step 2: Then, you have to go to the Play Store and reinstall the Jio TV application, in case you have it, and if you don't, then you have to download the new version.

Step 3: After that, you have to connect the app with your Jio account. And it is done, and now you can stream content from the platform.

Airtel Offering Hotstar+ Disney Subscription

This development comes a month after Airtel launched a plan, where it is offering content from Hotstar+ Disney. The plan is priced at Rs. 401, which 3GB data for only 28 days. But, users will continue to receive Hotstar+ Disney services for one year. In addition, the operator is providing content from the Xstream app along with the ZEE5 subscription.

Details About Hotstar+ Disney Plans

On the other hand, Hotstar+ Disney has also launched two plans in India. The plans will cost you Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499. The Hotstar+ Disney VIP plan will be available for one year, while another plan offers you the same validity, and if you want to opt for a monthly plan, then you have to shell out Rs. 249 per month.

