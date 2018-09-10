DLF plans to launch its 'Lukout' app for consumers by the mid of October

DLF Shopping Malls, which has recently launched its Phygital application 'Lukout' for retailers is now all set to open its platform for consumers by the mid of October.

"Initially it will be available for retailers and by the mid of the October this will available be for consumers," Harshavardhan Chauhan, Head, Central Marketing & Phygital, DLF Shopping Malls told Gizbot.

The app allows brands to host their virtual stores' fronts to enhance discoverability & device proximity campaigns to target consumers via big-data powered analytics dashboards.

The 'Lukout' app is a one-stop solution that offers highly personalized engaging content in terms of latest looks, latest trends, and offer while providing conveniences like One-touch Parking payment, one-touch valet, one-touch concierge along with having its own social network for millions of consumers.

He said, "Our target is to reach 9.8 million consumers by 2020 and we wanted to acquire 3.8 million consumers on 'Lukout' App in the next three years."

DLF Shopping Malls has partnered with some companies like Alibaba Cloud for providing big data, artificial intelligence, and high-powered computing capabilities and Firefly (a JV of Airtel and Vodafone) for providing 'We Connect' - it is a Wi-Fi experience compliant under the most recent future ready GDPR regulations.

In addition to that, the brand has partnered with the German IOT major Minodes to deploy big- data powered deep consumer analytics across all the retail properties.

DLF Shopping Malls has also associated with Hogarth WorldWide to develop the first-ever Phygital application 'Lukout' for providing real-time personalized hyper-local experiences for its millions of consumers.

"It would be heavily on the digital side," he replied when asked about the investment DLF has made in this project.