Don't know what to watch? Netflix is testing a new tool that'll suggest random episodes News oi-Karan Sharma If you don't know what to watch on Netflix then this feature will make your search easier.

On Thursday Android Police has reported that online streaming platform Netflix is testing a new feature which will suggest you Random Episode of a series within an app shuffle icon. The company has also confirmed the same to Gizmodo that it is testing this new tool which is going to be exclusive to the Android platform only.

"We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app," a Netflix spokesperson told Gizmodo in a statement by email. "These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent."

However, this option seems to be a bit confusing for users who are not familiar to the plot of the series or characters. Meanwhile, it is equally confusing for users who know about the series, but who wants to watch a series from a random episode somewhere from the middle. For example, you do know about the plot of Games of Thrones but this feature will show you an episode of season 5. This seems to be a bit annoying for some users.

The screenshot taken by Android Police suggests that Arrested Development, The Office, and Our Planet will be listed under this feature. You can watch individual episodes from this particular tool. This will be useful for those users who don't want to waste their time watching the entire series and just want some glance of a few episodes for pass time.