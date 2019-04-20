Game of Thrones season 8 pirated 55 million times; India tops the list News oi-Karan Sharma Did you know Game of Thrones season 8 premiere priated 55 million times and India tops the list? Here are some fun facts about the series.

India has a huge fanbase of popular TV series Game of Thrones, and the eight and the final season has already started broadcasting. With the broadcast of the first episode of GOT India tops the list of countries that views Game of Thrones illegally the most.

The first episode of GOT was out on April 14, just after that, the episode was pirated 55 million times, out of which India contributed 10 million according to data shared by analytics firm MUSO, and reported by Digit India.

With this number, India has contributed 18 per cent to the global number of illegal viewing of Game of Thrones. The second position is occupied by China with 5 million, the US comes in the third number with four million pirated views.

India can stream the TV series on Hotstar premium but it doesn't have the access to the HBO Go or HBO now. Recently, picture and video sharing app Instagram has disclosed that India is the in the top Asian country that talks the most about Game of Thrones. Mumbai is one of the top city with a maximum number of conversations about GOT, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

"Instagram has become an important community for fans from across India to discuss all things GoT," the company said in a press note.

According to Instagram, Jon Snow is the most talked GOT characters across the country followed by Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister.

