Download e-Lost Report app to report loss of phone, documents and more

Bangalore Police are using an app called e-Lost Report. This app helps in reporting lost stuff such as loss of documents, mobile phone, wallet and more. You need not visit a nearby police station to report the loss as it can be done with the help of the app. This app or website can be accessed using any laptop or mobile phone.

After the complaint, a digitally signed copy will be sent to the email address of the complainant. This certificate can be presented to authorities for verification. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

As per a recent tweet by the DCP of South Bangalore, over 300 mobiles were traced and returned to the owners by the South Division Police. He added that these were based on the lost or missing complaints registered on the e-Lost Report app.

The purpose of this app is the bring out such incidents to light and help people get back the lost articles. Usually, people do not approach the police for the loss of small yet precious items. The reason is that they have to run to various places to report the loss. In such cases, the e-Lost Report app is definitely a boon.

How e-Lost Report works

Download the e-Lost Report app on your mobile and login to it using your email id. Then, register the lost report. You can check out the process by heading to the FAQ section within the app. You can use the 'Retrieve' option and click on 'Report found' to know the status of the complaint and find out if the lost item has been retrieved.

In order to register a lost report, you should enter your name and address, place of occurrence, date and time of the incident, police station or sub-division of the place where the incident occurred and a few other details. You will be redirected to a page with some categories that you should choose. That's it! The lost report will be generated and acknowledged. You can download the PDF form and take a print out of the same.

The police will contact you one the missing product has been found.