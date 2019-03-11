Election Commission of India launches cVIGIL app ahead of Lok Sabha polls News oi-Priyanka Dua Flying Squads then investigate the matter and the Returning Officer takes the decision.

After announcing the dates of Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced cVIGIL app as a pan India initiative.

The newly launched app provides time-stamped, evidence-based proof of Model Code of Conduct / Expenditure Violation, having live photo/video with auto location data. In fact, any citizen can lodge a complaint through this app.

The status of cVIGIL can be shared with the cVIGIL complainant within a specified time limit.

A CVigil User Manual and the EVM Management System User Manual was also launched.

"By using the cVIGIL app, citizens can record on his Android mobile and promptly to election authorities report any violation of Model Code of Conduct, any incident of intimidation or inducement within minutes of having witnessed them and without having to go to the office of the returning officer," said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, reports news agency ANI.

Besides this a new Android-based mobile app called 'Voter Helpline' was also launched to provide convenience to all citizens for finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, checking the status of the application, filing complaints and receiving the reply on their mobile app.

All forms, results, candidate affidavits, press notes, voter awareness, and important instructions are available through the mobile app.

A 'PwD App' to enable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to request for new registration, change in address, change in particulars and mark themselves as PwD through the use of the mobile application was also launched. By simply entering their contact details, the Booth Level Officer is assigned to provide doorstep facility. PwDs can also request for a wheelchair during polling.

Use of the latest technologies by ECI has led to the spread of novel election activities, in addition to enhancing the existing election system. For effective conduct of elections, the ECI has found a way of integrating the use of Smart Technology in the day-to-day processes of elections.