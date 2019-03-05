ENGLISH

    Spotify music streaming service clocks 1 million users in a week

    Spotify took a long time to arrive in India, but the kick off seems to be very aggressive. The music streaming service achieves 1 million subscribers in the first week.

    Spotify was missing in India since soo many years. The audio streaming app was launched back on 7 October 2008. It took almost a decade to reach India and finally it is here. The company launched the App in the country a week back and it seems to be a good week of the music streaming app. The company has confirmed that it has successfully achieved 1 million users in one week.

    Spotify music streaming service clocks 1 million users in a week

     

    This numbers also includes the users who have signed up for the Spotify Premium service. The starts seem to be very exciting for the music streaming app. According to the latest report from Deloitte, India has around 150 million subscriber base for music streaming services. Gana has reported having 75 million subscriber base until August last year.

    Spotify India seems to be focusing more on regional languages. So apart from Hindi songs, you can also get access to Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu music library.

    The app is available on both Android and iOS platform on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Currently, Spotify is offering a free trial for premium account access of 30 days.

    Here is the list of Premium packages which you can subscribe to after the free trial period

    Rs 13 for one day
    Rs 39 for one week
    Rs 129 for one month
    Rs 389 for three months
    Rs 719 for six months
    Rs 1189 for one year

