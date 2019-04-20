ENGLISH

    Everything you should know about Hike Sticker Chat app

    Hike has launched its new sticker avatars for General Elections in India.

    By
    |

    Homegrown messaging application platform Hike has recently launched a new Sticker Chat App a new & personalized way for young Indians to express themselves with their close friends.

    Everything you should know about Hike Sticker Chat app

     

    "We're really excited to launch Hike Sticker Chat, a new and an incredibly personalized way for young Indians to express themselves with their close friends. Stickers are at the center of Hike Sticker Chat and are built with Machine Learning at its core. The app seamlessly tailors itself around each user's tastes to make communication really simple and expressive by bringing you the right sticker at the right time" said, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike.

    "In a diverse landscape like India where dialects change every few kilometers, keyboards aren't well equipped hence the new-age Indian internet users are looking for a seamless way to communicate. With this launch, we're taking a big step to solving for that gap by reducing people's dependency on the keyboard" added Kavin.

     Hike Sticker Chat has over 30,000 stickers available in 40+ Indian languages and dialects. It expects to have over 100,000 stickers across languages by the end of the year, with an aim to cover a larger percentage of every major Indian language's vocabulary.

    Meanwhile, Hike has launched its new sticker avatars for General Elections in India. This personalized collection features a range of stickers that encourage the youth to go out and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

    According to media reports, the 2019 General Elections  is going to be historic, with over 15 million first-time voters in the 18-19 age group have registered for it.

    The huge number of young voters, some of who are also part of Hike's core demographic, are excitedly gearing up to participate in the country's civic process. With digital communication playing an important role in this election, these stickers are another great way for users to express themselves.

    Saturday, April 20, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
