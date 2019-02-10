ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Hike Messenger launches new animated sticker packs for Valentine's day

The company announced that it will launch multiple apps through 2019, in continuation with it's intent to focus on Hike's core - Social and Content.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    To celebrate Valentine's Day, Home-grown messaging app Hike Messenger has announced newly animated sticker packs for the occasion.

    Hike Messenger launches new animated sticker packs for Valentine's day

     

    The sticker packs express over a thousand shades of love through teddy bears, hearts, things couples do and many other things symbolic of love.

    Users can download these expressive packs from the PlayStore and AppStore. Hike has a special pack for the LGBTQ community as well.

    "Stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike," the company said in a statement.

    Last month, the company announced that it will launch multiple apps through 2019, in continuation with it's intent to focus on Hike's core - Social and Content.

    The multi apps will be specialized apps aimed at solving singular problems with greater ease and efficacy. These apps will focus on 2 pillars - Content & Social, and executed through a step by step evolved approach.

    Multi apps will be designed by taking core parts of the Hike product and remolding them into creating new apps, each delivering one service. Social and Messaging in one and Content in another. Users will be able to continue using the current Hike app or choose to seamlessly migrate to the new apps as they become available for a more focused User Experience.

    For those who are not aware, Hike offers a library of over 50K stickers in 40+ languages and covering multiple genres which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

    There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker. Stickers are expressive and a great way to say what you feel. Hike's most popular stickers reflect love, laughter, and fun followed by festivals and regional references. Over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

    Read More About: hike apps news
    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue