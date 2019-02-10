Hike Messenger launches new animated sticker packs for Valentine's day

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Home-grown messaging app Hike Messenger has announced newly animated sticker packs for the occasion.

The sticker packs express over a thousand shades of love through teddy bears, hearts, things couples do and many other things symbolic of love.

Users can download these expressive packs from the PlayStore and AppStore. Hike has a special pack for the LGBTQ community as well.

"Stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike," the company said in a statement.

Last month, the company announced that it will launch multiple apps through 2019, in continuation with it's intent to focus on Hike's core - Social and Content.

The multi apps will be specialized apps aimed at solving singular problems with greater ease and efficacy. These apps will focus on 2 pillars - Content & Social, and executed through a step by step evolved approach.

Multi apps will be designed by taking core parts of the Hike product and remolding them into creating new apps, each delivering one service. Social and Messaging in one and Content in another. Users will be able to continue using the current Hike app or choose to seamlessly migrate to the new apps as they become available for a more focused User Experience.

For those who are not aware, Hike offers a library of over 50K stickers in 40+ languages and covering multiple genres which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker. Stickers are expressive and a great way to say what you feel. Hike's most popular stickers reflect love, laughter, and fun followed by festivals and regional references. Over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.