Hike launches new animated sticker packs for Makar Sankranti

Home-grown messaging app Hike Messenger has announced the launch of newly animated sticker packs for Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated across India to mark the auspicious beginning of the harvest festival.

The new sticker packs are available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and English.

The new stickers are already available in-app from and users can download these from the PlayStore and AppStore.

The sticker pack highlights the festival's joy and color. It depicts kites flying, bonfires for coping with the winter chill, and other associated references. Share the joy by sending Hike's animated stickers that capture the wholesome spirit of the festival.

Hike said that stickers are one of the most loved features and it offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages and covering multiple genres which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker. Stickers are expressive and a great way to say what you feel. Hike's most popular stickers reflect love, laughter, and fun followed by festivals and regional references. Over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

Meanwhile, the company announced its plan to multiple apps through 2019, in continuation with it's intent to focus on Hike's core - Social and Content.

The multi apps will be specialized apps aimed at solving singular problems with greater ease and efficacy. These apps will focus on 2 pillars - Content & Social, and executed through a step by step evolved approach.

Since 2018, the company has been focused on simplifying the app, especially around Social and Content.

Multi apps will be designed by taking core parts of the Hike product and remolding them into creating new apps, each delivering one service. Social and Messaging in one and Content in another. Users will be able to continue using the current Hike app or choose to seamlessly migrate to the new apps as they become available for a more focused User Experience.