Hike partners with IIIT-Delhi: Here are the details

Homegrown messaging app Hike has announced that its research collaboration with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) for developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the country.

This collaboration is in line with the company's goal to facilitate research collaboration with Indian universities & research institutions, Hike said.

By facilitating this research opportunity, we want to help enable the Indian academia to connect to early-stage research and support the translation of that research to fuel advancement in the AI and ML ecosystem, Anshuman Misra, Vice-President (VP) Operations, Hike said.

The company is currently building one of the largest repositories of AI & ML enabled stickers for its recently announced local messaging platform, Hike Sticker Chat.

"Hike has created India's only local, homegrown messaging platform that is working towards helping solve India's input problem and reduce dependency on the keyboard. This puts us in a unique position to not only improve the communication experience for millions of users but also provide Indian academics great opportunities to apply their research on hard real-world problems," added Anshuman.

"We are extremely proud to be beginning this partnership with Hike. A project of this depth is one of the first in the AI & ML ecosystems, and we hope this encourages more Indian academia to partner with Hike. We believe this will play a huge role in facilitating our students to help create a future shaped by open research," said Tanmoy Chakraborty, Director, Laboratory for Computational Social Systems (LCS2), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.

To recall, Hike already has over 30,000 stickers across 40 + languages & dialects and aims to have almost 100,000 stickers by the end of the year covering a large chunk of popular local languages & dialects. The company is currently working on a range of White papers, projects, and initiatives. It is also looking to collaborate with more academia, details of which can be attained on its recently launched website - https://ai.hike.in/

