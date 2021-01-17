Who Owns Hike Messenger? Which Country It Belongs To? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In the current connected world, instant messaging apps have become a necessity. There are a bunch of instant messaging apps available for various platforms for users to stay connected with their loved ones. WhatsApp has enjoyed success for so long until it modified its privacy policy recently. At this point in time while many WhatsApp users are looking forward to switch to safer alternatives, here we provide details about an Indian messaging service.

Well, Hike Messenger is an Indian instant messaging app that has been successful for its collection of stickers. Let's take a look at the details of this messenger platform.

Who Owns Hike Messenger?

Hike Messenger aka Hike Sticker Chat is a free Indian messaging platform. It was launched in 2012 by Kavin Bharti Mittal and is owned by Hike Private Limited. Interestingly, Hike can work offline via SMS and supports multiple platforms.

Which Country Does Hike Messenger Belong To?

As mentioned above, Hike Messenger is an Indian instant messaging platform. It is one of the few successful instant messaging services that are available in the world.

Hike Messenger Shutting Down

Kevin Bharti Mittal, CEO, Hike Messenger confirmed that the app will be shut down this month. Mittal took to Twitter to share this information. While there is a lookout for effective alternatives to WhatsApp, there is no clarity regarding why the company is shutting down its service. The users of Hike Messenger can get their conversations and data downloaded from within the app itself. Let's wait for more clarity from the company regarding this service.

Best Mobiles in India