ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Hike is Not On Play Store? Hike Messenger Shutting Down?

    By
    |

    Instant messaging platforms have become more of a necessity nowadays. With several applications available across both Android and iOS platforms, users have started flocking to the applications to stay connected with their peers and relatives. While WhatsApp has been the users' favorite for a long, Hike Messenger has also been a hit amongst the Indian audience. You get the option to send stickers on this messaging application.

    Why Hike is Not On Play Store? Hike Messenger Shutting Down?

     

    The app has been developed by Hike Private Limited and was available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, if you have been trying to download this application recently, you might have found it missing from the respective app stores. That's because the company has confirmed it is pulling the plugs off this messaging service this year.

    Is Hike Messenger Shutting Down?

    Kevin Bharti Mittal, CEO, Hike Messenger, has confirmed that the app will be shutting down in January 2021. Mittal shared this information via Twitter. However, the tweet doesn't reveal why the company is pulling the plugs-off this application. You don't have to be worried about the data as it will be available to download inside the application.

    The brand is planning to replace Hike Messenger with Vibe and Rush. Both these applications will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Also, following the shut-down of the Hike Messenger application, the HikeMoji will be available for use on both Vibe and Rush. As of now, there is no detail available on the launch of both aforementioned applications. However, some development is expected post the shut-down of the Hike Messenger application this month.

     

    We don't know if both the applications will have end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp and what all other features it will bring to the table. Nevertheless, we might soon get an Indian version of WhatsApp which is the need of the hour considering all the fuss created by the WhatsApp privacy policy.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hike news applications
    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X