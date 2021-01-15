Why Hike is Not On Play Store? Hike Messenger Shutting Down? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Instant messaging platforms have become more of a necessity nowadays. With several applications available across both Android and iOS platforms, users have started flocking to the applications to stay connected with their peers and relatives. While WhatsApp has been the users' favorite for a long, Hike Messenger has also been a hit amongst the Indian audience. You get the option to send stickers on this messaging application.

The app has been developed by Hike Private Limited and was available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, if you have been trying to download this application recently, you might have found it missing from the respective app stores. That's because the company has confirmed it is pulling the plugs off this messaging service this year.

Is Hike Messenger Shutting Down?

Kevin Bharti Mittal, CEO, Hike Messenger, has confirmed that the app will be shutting down in January 2021. Mittal shared this information via Twitter. However, the tweet doesn't reveal why the company is pulling the plugs-off this application. You don't have to be worried about the data as it will be available to download inside the application.

The brand is planning to replace Hike Messenger with Vibe and Rush. Both these applications will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Also, following the shut-down of the Hike Messenger application, the HikeMoji will be available for use on both Vibe and Rush. As of now, there is no detail available on the launch of both aforementioned applications. However, some development is expected post the shut-down of the Hike Messenger application this month.

We don't know if both the applications will have end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp and what all other features it will bring to the table. Nevertheless, we might soon get an Indian version of WhatsApp which is the need of the hour considering all the fuss created by the WhatsApp privacy policy.

