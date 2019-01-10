Hike plans to launch multiple apps this year

Hike Messenger the homegrown messaging platform is planning to launch multiple apps in 2019.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO said "In 2019, we continue to double down on both Social and Content but we're going to do it with an evolved approach. We're going to do it across multiple apps. That means, in 2019 we're going to go from building a Super App that encompasses everything, to Multiple Apps solving one thing really well."

The multi apps will be specialized apps aimed at solving singular problems with greater ease and efficacy. These apps will focus on 2 pillars - Content & Social, and executed through a step by step evolved approach.

Kavin added, "These are the 2 pillars of Hike with our users continuing to spend over 30 minutes per day on the platform and these remain spaces that have tremendous potential."

Multiple apps will be designed by taking core parts of the Hike product and remolding them into creating new apps, each delivering one service. Social and Messaging in one and Content in another. Users will be able to continue using the current Hike app or choose to seamlessly migrate to the new apps as they become available for a more focused User Experience.

According to Kavin, "Unbundling Hike into multiple apps focused on doing one thing allows us more room in the pixels to deliver much more around one problem. Moving to a Multi App Strategy no longer restricts us to a specific segment of the market. This is going to allow us to explore different parts of the market which is important given a significant number of new internet users have come from an older age demographic previously un-targeted by Hike."

Hike was launched on 12/12/12 and acquired a user base of over 100 million in January 2016. In August 2016, Hike raised its fourth round of funding of $175 million led by Tencent and Foxconn at a valuation of $ 1.4 billion, making it the fastest company in India to attain a valuation of $1 billion, having reached the milestone in just 3.7 years.