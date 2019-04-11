Everything you should know about JioNews News oi-Priyanka Dua Jio users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.

Mukesh Ambani- driven Reliance Jio has launched a new mobile app called JioNews which will offer live TV, videos, magazines, newspapers and breaking news on a digital platform.

The app is available on both the Google Play Store & Apple App Store for users to download.

It is consolidated offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags, and JioNewsPaper with the additional offering of Live TV and videos.

In fact, Jio users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.

Furthermore, the newly launched app will offer content in 12+ Indian languages on 150+ Live News channels, 800+ Magazines, 250+ Newspapers, Famous Blogs and news websites from India and across the world.

In addition, users can completely personalize their homepage by choosing their interest areas from politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology, lifestyle, fashion, career, health, astrology, financial and many more. With an integrated AI & ML technology, JioNews scans thousands of news sources and brings only the most relevant of the content to its users to consume.

Users can also get all the leading and popular TV news channels from across the country. One can also enjoy the latest trending videos across Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, technology, sports & the list goes on and those who prefer reading, they will be able to choose from 800+ magazines across various categories.