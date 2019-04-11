Jio-Vivo Cricket Offer: Get benefits worth Rs. 10,000 with ViVo V15, V15Pro News oi-Priyanka Dua The Vivo 15 comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM with expandable memory up to 256GB, running on a 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge.

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has announced its new offer for Vivo V15 and V15 Pro smartphone users.

As part of the partnership, customers will get benefits worth Rs 10,000 and data up to 3.3 TB, applicable on recharge of Rs. 299.

Besides Jio is providing cashback of Rs. 6000 which will be credited in the form of 40 discount coupons of Rs 150/-.

The Vivo 15 comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM with expandable memory up to 256GB, running on a 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge.

The newly launched V15 will be available in Glamour Red, Frozen Black, and Royal Blue at a MOP of Rs. 23,990 on Vivo E-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, PayTm Mall, and Tata CLiQ.

On the camera front, it has 32 MP pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup with 12MP Dual Pixel Sensor (24 million photosensitive units) + 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera + 5MP Depth Camera. The 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands the view to 120 degrees.

The V15 comes packed with Ultra FullViewTM display with 16.59cm (6.53) display and 90.95 percent. It has fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass for a vivid experience. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 pie and Funtouch OS 9.

Here's the list of some offers:-

Up to 10,000 exchange buyback offer with Bajaj Finserve EMI being Instacash as buyback partner.

5 percent SBI cashback on Credit/Debit card regular transactions and credit card EMI transaction.

Zero Down Payment for 8 months with IDFC First.

Lowest EMI option of Rs.1599 with HDB on 15|3 scheme and 5 percent additional cashback.

One Time Screen Replacement.