    Multi-SIM holders using Jio as primary network for voice calls

    TRAI subscriber data also said that Jio added over 93 lakh new mobile users in January.

    The use of Reliance Jio SIM cards as the primary network for voice calls by multi-SIM holders increased in 2018, as per a new report from UBS.

    About 92 percent of the Jio subscribers used the network for voice calls during December 2018-January 2019, compared to 83 percent of the subscribers in March-April 2018, "Evidence Lab" survey conducted by UBS said.

    Meanwhile, Airtel's usage increased to 95 percent as the Primary SIM data during the same period. The survey was conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Vishakhapatnam, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar, Salem, Raipur, and Allahabad.

    The report also pointed out that JioPhone's share in feature phone fell to 11 percent as compared to 17 percent between March and April 2018.

    Besides, TRAI subscriber data also said that Jio added over 93 lakh new mobile users in January. While BSNL has added 9.82 lakh subscribers and Bharti Airtel added more than 1 lakh new customers. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices jointly lost 44 lakh mobile customers during the same month.

    The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,197.87 million at the end of December-18 to 1,203.77 million at the end of January-19, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.49 percent.

    In fact, the mobile customer base grew to 118 crores in January from 117 crores in December. The wireline connection in the country slid to 2.17 crore in January from 2.18 crore in December.

    TRAI said during the month of January, a total of 5.84 million requests were received for MNP. Out of a total of 5.84 million requests, 3.17 million requests received from Zone-I and 2.67 million requests received from Zone-II.

    The cumulative MNP requests increased from 411.98 million at the end of Dec-18 to 417.82 million at the end of January-19, since the implementation of MNP.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
