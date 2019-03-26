ZEE5 will now be available on Jio KaiOS feature phones News oi-Priyanka Dua Through this alliance, Jio KaiOS subscribers will have access to the substantial VOD (Video On Demand) which includes ZEE TV, & TV, ZEE Anmol, Zing, ZEE Marathi, ZEE Tamil, ZEE Bangla, ZEE Yuva

Zee Entertainment's OTT arm ZEE5 has announced its partnership with Reliance Jio following which app will now be available on Jio KaiOS feature phones.

The partnership aims to bring on board over 40 million users of Jio feature phones in the country, who are seeking engaging entertainment options in addition to the features that the phone inherently offers, a statement said.

"With the rich repertoire of regionally relevant stories in the form of web shows, movies, docu-dramas, we are perfectly poised to be the content partner to Jio that has a robust presence in these markets. Through our library that houses music, TV shows, news and such, the audience will now have access to content on-the-go and at their convenience. ZEE5 is constantly looking at building value for its subscribers and advertisers alike, and with this partnership, we are confident of filling a vacuum for brands who are seeking inroads into the regional audience's mind space," Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said.

Through this alliance, Jio KaiOS subscribers will have access to the substantial VOD (Video On Demand) which includes ZEE TV, & TV, ZEE Anmol, Zing, ZEE Marathi, ZEE Tamil, ZEE Bangla, ZEE Yuva, Sarthak TV, ZEE Kannada, ZEE Cinema, ZEE Action, & Pictures, Zee Café, & flix, ZEE ETC and so on and popular movies across languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Besides this, the viewers will have access to the vast regional content library that ZEE5 has curated over the past year.

As of December 2018, ZEE5 has 56.3 mn monthly active users, who spend an average of 31 minutes on the platform per day.

Highlights

• ZEE5 launches specially customized the app for Jio KaiOS customers.

• Brings VOD (Video On Demand) content library to Jio's strong network.

• Strengthens strategy to expand outreach by offering popular content on-the-go across languages.