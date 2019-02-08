ENGLISH

Thomson TV partners with ZEE5 to offer 1-year complimentary subscription

    French electronics giant Thomson TV has joined hands with ZEE5.

    Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON TV in India says "We are glad to announce the partnership with ZEE5, Thomson will be the first tv brand in India to give 1-year complimentary ZEE5 subscription on premium content to its customers on Thomson TV Day. In the future, we will be having more offers so that Thomson customer can get access to premium content."

    As a part of the partnership the company is providing 1-year complimentary ZEE5 subscription to its first 1000 customers on THOMSON TV day sale on February 10th - 11th, 2019, only on Flipkart.

    To recall, the company is also planning to invest Rs 150 crore to set up a new television manufacturing facility in Noida.

    The company also plans to enter the premium segment of 4k televisions and plans to launch its new premium TV models, bigger than the already existing models.

    The company has aggressive plans to give a very serious competition to other existing online players, as well as the new entrants.

    To recall Thomson has launched UHD Smart TVs in big screen sizes of 50 and 55 inches with a starting price of Rs. 33, 999. The Thomson TV comes with Samsung Display Panel and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

