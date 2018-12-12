Thomson to invest Rs 150 cr to set up manufacturing facility

French television brand Thomson, which had entered India through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart, is planning to invest Rs 150 crore to set up a new television manufacturing facility in Noida in January 2019.

Thomson TV is planning to target around 10 percent of the market share by 2022 from its current market share of 3 percent, said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India).

He said, "Seeing the current scenario, the next five years belong to the affordable category brands (like Thomson TV) and these brands will take over the market share of the top three multinationals in the next five years,".

Meanwhile, the company also plans to enter the premium segment of 4k televisions and plans to launch its new premium TV models, bigger than the already existing models. The company has aggressive plans to give a very serious competition to other existing online players, as well as the new entrants.

To recall Thomson has launched UHD Smart TVs in big screen sizes of 50 and 55 inches with a starting price of Rs. 33, 999.

The Thomson TV comes with Samsung Display Panel and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

Thomson has also introduced an all-new UI " My Wall" in its Pro Series of 32 and 40 Smart Tv's recently, which promises to give the consumer a never seen before experience in the world of smart TV's.

It offers bundles of never before seen applications, worldwide content, temperature display and much more.

According to a company the new UI 'My Wall' displays top Bollywood videos, top trending music on the home screen and also has a dedicated icon for Cricket lovers. The 'My Wall' even allows users to order from apps like Big basket and Zomato while watching one's favorite videos or movies.