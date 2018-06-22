Thomson introduces its non-smart range of TVs in three screen sizes

Within just 3 months of its Launch in India, Europe's leading consumer appliance brand, Thomson introduced its non-smart range of TVs in three screen sizes.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON India said '"With the introduction of new non-smart range in 24, 32 and 50 models named as 24TM2490, 32TM3290 and 50TM5090 respectively, our vision is to reach every Indian household and provide them with a par excellence viewing experience. Be it Smart or Non-Smart Tv's we want to be the preferred choice of viewing for every Indian consumer across categories."

The company has also introduced an all-new UI " My Wall" in its Pro Series of 32 and 40 Smart Tv's recently, which promises to give the consumer a never seen before experience in the world of smart TV's. It offers bundles of never before seen applications, worldwide content, temperature display and much more.

According to a company the new UI 'My Wall' displays top Bollywood videos, top trending music on the home screen and also has a dedicated icon for Cricket lovers.

The 'My Wall' even allows users to order from apps like Big basket and Zomato while watching one's favorite videos or movies.

THOMSON 'My Wall' also has app content from all over the world which is region specific during search and plays Radio Stations, Local Tv Channels as well as genre-specific songs. With this new Pro series Thomson lives up to its promise to make available products with the best of technology, the statement said.

To recall, Thomson (owned by Technicolor SA, France), has launched the first range of its smart TV's in April this year in collaboration with Business France (Trade Section of the Embassy of France).

The Thomson 43 UHD 4K Smart Tv's comes with default APK Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix and runs on Android 4.4.4.0 and Aptoide with the feature to download any App. The three products are priced very aggressively for the cost-sensitive consumer of today who is well-informed, uncompromising and discreet.

Thomson Smart TV prices:

32 SMART(32M3277) : Rs. 13,490/-

40 SMART (40TM4099): Rs.19,990/-

43 UHD 4K (43TM4377) :Rs. 27,999/-