Exclusive: Video Editing App Montage Pro To Provide Basic Features In Offline Mode

Even though there are several video editing apps, the founder of the short video platform Mitron TV app has recently launched the MontagePro app. The advanced video editing application has already crossed over 500K downloads on Google Play.

Meanwhile, we got a chance to interact with Rumit Anand, VP of Product and Mitron TV, regarding the newly launched app and future strategies.

He said the MontagePro app comes with more than 300 premium effects."We are also planning to expand our library segment with more filters, templates, text styles, and stickers," Rumit said.

"We want our product to be offline in case users are traveling and they cannot access the internet," he informed GizBot in an exclusive interaction. Currently, the app only works online, but we wanted to provide basic features via offline mode, he informed further.

The video editing application is easy to install and offers features like PiP, where users are allowed to insert another video in the section. It also allows users to upload videos on multiple social platforms.

Additionally, the app comes with trending sound effects, volume control settings, custom watermarks from existing image files.

Mitron TV App Monetization Details

Apart from launching a new app, the short video platform Mitron TV has entered into the Monetization business. The company has launched Mitron Club, Mitron Academy, and Mitron On-Demand, where club members are allowed to connect with creators, share educational videos, and able to place a request for an Astrology reading.

"We are looking at monetization and we want to help our creators to make money from the platform without diluting from the content they are making," said Anish Khandelwal, CTO & Co-Founder, Mitron TV.

These experiments are early stage and these are three ways in which we want our creators to Monetize, Anish further added.

He also reveals that the Mitro TV app is getting major traction from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Orissa, and Assam.

It is worth noting that ever since the Government banned TikTok in the country, several homegrown companies have launched short- video platforms. These apps have become very popular amongst the youth due to affordable smartphones and data.

