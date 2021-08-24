Facebook App Regains Audio, Video Calling Support; Do You Still Need Messenger App? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Facebook has been a popular social media platform for a long now. The company has been adding new features to improve the security as well as the user experience. The social media platform has been made available for both smartphones and laptops/ PCs. The dedicated app currently allows you to scroll through feeds, share posts, and watch videos and other social media updates while on the go. But for texting, audio and video calling the Facebook contacts you have to switch to the Messenger app. But, that wouldn't be the case going forward. Here's why:

Facebook App Gets Dedicated Audio And Video Calling support

Facebook will now allow users to make audio and video calls to their contacts directly from the app itself. A report via Bloomberg suggests the company is currently in the works to bring back this feature almost seven years later. It is worth mention that Messenger has been a part of the main app until 2014. Post which, the company disintegrated both the main app and Messenger.

The aim was to make it easier for the users to communicate with their contacts. A dedicated app would have served the purpose well. However, toggling between both the apps is a hassle which is why adding this option to the main app makes more sense.

Currently, this option is said to be released for users in the United States. Since the feature is still in the testing phase, it might take a while for Facebook to bring this feature to the remaining regions including India. We are not sure of the timeline as of now.

Do We Still Need Facebook Messenger App?

Facebook Messenger offers a plethora of features for better communications with any contact. The company recently added end-to-end encryption to Messenger's audio and video calls. While the calling support getting to the main app is a respite, it is not known if it gets the same level of security as the dedicated Messenger app.

This is one development we have to wait for the company to reveal. It goes without saying that Facebook's main app integrating this audio and video calling support saves us time and the hassle of juggling between multiple apps. If it gets the added end-to-end encryption support, the need for separate messenger apps would be the least.

