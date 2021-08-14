Facebook Messenger Voice, Video Calling Security Enhanced With This New Feature; Instragram Is Next News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Facebook is the biggest name in the online social media space. The company keeps on adding new safety features to improve users privacy. Facebook also has a dedicated messaging tool called Messenger which allows contacts with conversations. Facebook Messenger also has a provision for audio and video calling, however, the missing end-to-end encryption didn't make it as secure as WhatsApp. But, the same has been addressed with a new update. Here's how calling and video chatting has become more private on Facebook:

Facebook Messenger Audio And Video Calls Gets Enhanced Security

Facebook has finally released the end-to-end encryption for Messenger which secures not just text messages but also voice and video calls. The company has confirmed this update via an official blogpost. The brand has further noted this added security layer will be protecting user's personal conversations from hackers.

With the end-to-end encryption, only the sender and recipient will have the access to the audio and video calls. In a statement, the brand said, "The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device."

Facebook's Messenger isn't the only platform that offers end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp has been offering this security layer from the beginning which is why its popularity has surged in the last few years.

Telegram is another platform that offers end-to-end encryption on its platform making it secure for personal and professional conversations. Facebook also plans to bring this enhanced security service to the group chat option. The company is currently testing this option for Messenger's group chat and is expected to roll out once it's bug-free. We will likely see some developments on the same in the coming months.

Instagram Also Getting End-To-End Encryption?

Facebook has revealed that end-to-end encryption will also be made available for Instagram. The photo-sharing app also has the provision for texting, audio, and video calling.

However, the missing feature is what restricted Instagram from being as safe as WhatsApp. It is not confirmed as of now by when this security feature will Facebook release for Instagram, but some information should surface soon.

