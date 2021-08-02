Telegram Group Video Call Limit Increased To 1,000 With New Update; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Telegram has crawled up the ladder to become a popular instant messaging platform competing against WhatsApp. The messaging service is available for Android, iOS smartphones and also desktop users. The company has been adding a new set of features consistently to improve the user experience. Last month, the brand released an update that brought along the highly anticipated group calling feature. However, only a limited set of users were allowed in a group video call. The brand has now released another update which increases the user limit for the group video calling and also brings additional set of features.

Telegram Group Video Calling Feature Limit Increased With New Update

The latest update released by Telegram increases the user limit for a group video calling to up to 1,000. Notably, the brand has released this feature with the last update itself. However, the user limit was then set at 30. The company has announced the extra limit for the video calls via a blog post.

The company has also suggested the user limit will further be increased in the future. This will allow the users with easy online conferences, broadcasts and other events where large participants will be allowed at a time.

In addition to the increased use limit for the group video calling, the update also brings along some extra set of features. It is worth mentioning that the video call feature on Telegram is unique in its own way. You need to start a voice call and then you can easily switch to the video option and add members from the group chat window itself.

Additionally, the new update also brings the provision to record video messages in higher resolution. Users will also be able to tap on the 'expand video' message and fast forward or rewind a message. The new update will also add playback speeds to the media player. The update now brings support for 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds. You can use this option for both audio and video formats.

The app also brings along the Screen sharing feature for 1-on-1 calls and while broadcasting any video call. New animations have also been released for the passcode lock interface. The messaging platform has also received the two-step verification processor for enhanced account security.

Best Mobiles in India