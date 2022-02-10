Facebook Brings Split Payments; Longer Voice Messages And Vanish Mode Also Added News oi-Megha Rawat

Facebook Messenger app has received some upgrades from Meta including Split Payments, audio features, vanishing messages using Vanish Mode, and more. Some of the capabilities revealed by Meta will initially be available only in the United States. End-to-end encryption, screenshot detection, message reactions, and typing indicators were previously included in Messenger. Messenger's opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats now include the new functionality.

Meta is offering Split Payments on Messenger to everyone in the US who uses an iOS or Android phone. Other than that, the firm is also implementing settings for recording audio communications and a mode for delivering messages that vanish.

Notably, the company began testing this feature in December of last year and has now rolled it out to its users, albeit in a limited zone. There is no information on when this feature will be available in other markets.

Messenger Voice Message Specifications

Users will soon be able to send audio messages through Facebook Messenger. Before sending a voice message, Messenger will soon allow users to pause, preview, delete or continue recording it. Voice messages have now been extended from one minute to 30 minutes on Messenger. As a result, you can now record a whole song as a voice message. They're very similar to WhatsApp's latest addition to its audio message feature.

Messenger Split Payments

As the name implies, the split payments tool allows users to divide their payments. To use the function, hit the Plus icon in a group chat, pick the payments tab, and then tap the Get started button. Users can then divide their bill evenly or set the amount each participant is responsible for. They can also add a personal message, confirm their payment information, and submit the request.

Disappearing Messages With Vanish Mode Specifications

Voice notes will also be available in Messenger, similar to what you'd find on WhatsApp. Users' communications will vanish after they've been seen in Vanish Mode. Users will also be able to send memes, GIFs, stickers, and replies that will vanish. Open an existing chat thread on your mobile device and slide up to activate Vanish mode. Users can swipe up to return to their previous conversation.

Best Mobiles in India