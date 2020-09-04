Just In
Facebook Messenger Limits Forwarding Texts To Only Five People
After WhatsApp, the message forwarding limit has been added to the popular Facebook Messenger app. Now, users can send messages, videos only to five peoples at a time on Messenger. If users forward messages to more than five people or groups at a time, this new feature will warn users like it has been reached the 'forwarding limit'. It's the same for text, photos, and videos as well. Earlier in 2018, WhatsApp introduced this forwarding limit in India.
Why Is It Important?
Facebook has taken this new step to stop providing misinformation on its platform. This is necessary because there has been a surge in harmful content and videos on Facebook Messenger, as well as a lot of misleading propaganda about Covid-19.
Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy, and Safety, said in a blog post that ''they are introducing this feature as an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm.''
Facebook introduces the new feature just before elections in New Zealand and the US. Besides, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned Facebook will not accept any political advertisement just a week before the elections. The social media platform will also remove the posts which spread false information regarding the election.
It was previously reported that Facebook was working on this Messages Forwarding Limit in March. Meanwhile, this feature is now available to certain countries and will be available to users globally starting September 24.
The social media platform also said that this new step is to make Messenger a safe and reliable platform for everyone. Facebook has already introduced safety notifications, two-factor authentication. Even, Messenger also has the feature of blocking the account if one provides the wrong message on the platform.
