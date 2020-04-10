Just In
Facebook Campus Feature To Be Exclusive For College Students
It looks like Facebook is going back to its roots with its new feature. Facebook Campus is a new feature spotted on Twitter by Jane Macchun Wong that is exclusive only for college students. The feature allows students to connect with students of the same university or college and is said to help students deal with the lockdown.
Facebook Campus: What Is It?
As potted by researcher Wong, the Facebook Campus feature is said to be an exclusive space for students within Facebook and will offer access to Facebook features like Events, Groups, and more. According to Wong, a '.edu' email ID would be required to access Facebook Campus.
A couple of screenshots were also shared by Wong, which suggests that Facebook will be asking students to add the details of their education like their graduation year, major, minor, and even their dorm details to help connect with other students.
Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020
There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt
Facebook Campus Launch
Currently, it remains unknown when the new Facebook Campus feature will be launched. It's also unknown if the feature was found after a particular update for the Facebook app. Wong also mentioned that a Facebook spokesperson commented that it has nothing to announce at the moment.
Recalling Facebook
Looking back, Facebook was introduced as a platform for college students to connect with other students. Before becoming one of the world's biggest social media platforms, Facebook was limited to a particular college and university. The platform was launched as The Facebook in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and four of his college friends. The Facebook Campus seems like taking the platform back in time.
Today, there are roughly 2.5 billion monthly active members. Over time, Facebook has expanded its portfolio with various acquisitions like WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. Facebook has also faced severe backlash due to its various security and privacy issues, especially with the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
