ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Facebook Joins Google In Launching Pinterest-like App

    By
    |

    Amidst privacy and antitrust allegations, Facebook has silently rolled out a new app. From the looks of it, the new app looks quite similar to the DIY app Pinterest. Reports reveal that Facebook's new product division has rolled out Hobbi, a photo-sharing app for sharing and organizing various creative ideas.

    Facebook Hobbi
     

    Facebook Hobbi

    The Facebook Hobbi app is now available on the App Store, which describes it as an app where users can capture and organize your creative processes like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home décor. The app is aimed at hobbyists or those who're looking to pick up a new hobby.

    Google Clone

    The Hobbi app, just like Pinterest, organizes a series of photos into collections, making it easier for users to keep a track of their progress over time. For now, Facebook hasn't introduced a social sharing component, where Hobbi photos and videos could be shared on other Facebook-owned apps. Users can create a video of the projects on Hobbi alone.

    A few weeks ago, Google launched a similar Pinterest-inspired app called Tangi. The app was part of Area 120 experimental warehouse. Tangi, like Pinterest and now Hobbi, is a short-form video app focused on DIY projects and creativity.

    Facebook Experiments
     

    Currently, Hobbi is available only on the App Store in select market, including India. It's unclear if Facebook would launch it in other markets as well and for Android devices. For now, compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS 11.0 or later.

    Facebook's Experimental App

    Following Google's footsteps, Facebook brought out its New Product Experimentation team in 2019. The team works on developing experimental apps outside Facebook's core brands. As part of the initial tests, Hobbi was launched in Colombia, Belgium, Spain, and Ukraine.

    Facebook

    Hobbi isn't the first one to originate from the experimental team. There are apps like Whale, to make memes; Bump, another social media app; and Aux, a music DJ app. If you haven't heard or used any of these, you're not alone. None of these apps have achieved much success. It remains unclear how the new Hobbi app would fit into the Facebook brand.

    The social media giant had also announced that it would eventually shut down the NPE team, given the track record of failures. Moreover, Facebook already has a heavy load on its shoulders with the renewed investigation of Facebook's acquisitions over the past decade by the FTC.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps facebook pinterest
    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X