Facebook introduces new app for video creators with interesting features

Back in June, it was reported that Facebook is working on an app specially meant for video creators all around the world. At that point in time, the app was only available to select users including celebrities, online influencers, and journalists.

Almost six months later, the social network giant has finally introduced the Creator App. The Facebook Creator app is a one-stop shop for any kind of video creators. With this app, creators can easily make original videos, go live with exclusive features, and easily share them with their friends and even monetize with products like branded content.

The features of this brand-new app are as followed:

Live Creative Kit : With this feature, users can access exclusive tools that make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalized and fun feel. Creators can add intros as openers to their live broadcasts, outros that conclude them, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames to create a consistent brand.

: With this feature, users can access exclusive tools that make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalized and fun feel. Creators can add intros as openers to their live broadcasts, outros that conclude them, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames to create a consistent brand. Community Tab : Community Tab helps video creators to connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger.

: Community Tab helps video creators to connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger. Camera & Stories : Creators can use fun camera effects and frames and easily cross-post content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans.

: Creators can use fun camera effects and frames and easily cross-post content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans. Insights: Just like Facebook analytics, users can easily access metrics to inform content creation, including analytics about your Page, videos, and fans.

Currently, Facebook Creator app is only being rolled out to iOS platforms, but it will be also available for Android users in the coming months. The app is open to individuals on Pages or profiles, and you will be able to download it in the Apple App Store today.

Besides this, Facebook has also launched a new website for creators. Facebook for Creators is a new website where creators can find resources and tips on how to create great videos, connect with fans, and grow on Facebook.

The website will help the creators to learn new skills and techniques to make better videos and find answers to common creator-specific questions. If you are interested, you can join the Facebook for Creators community here.