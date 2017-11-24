Facebook Messenger may add the Snapchat-like Streak feature

We don't really get surprised when we see Mark Zuckerberg copying one of Snapchat's features onto the social media platforms owned by him. As reported by The Verge, Facebook Messenger is stealing another one of Snapchat's features.

Some Facebook Messenger users have announced on Twitter they have found the Snapchat-like "Streaks" feature on the messaging platform. Since the feature seems to still be in the testing phase, it is only appearing to select users. As per a Twitter post made by them, this new feature is basically the same as Snapchat's Snapstreak implementation in terms of functionality.

So how does this feature work? Well, if you have messaged the same person for two days in a row on Facebook Messenger, a lightning bolt emoji will pop to show that they are on a streak. Users will have to keep messaging the same contact daily to maintain the streak. If they don't, the will lose the streak.

Come to think of it, this feature will be only useful to business bodies so that they can keep in contact with their customers. However, for regular users, the streaks feature can turn out to be really annoying. I mean why would anyone keeping messaging someone just to see an emoji popping up next to the conversation.

While some people (teenagers maybe), on the other hand, could feel the pressure to maintain the streak. To put it bluntly, there will be no proper use of this feature.

That being said, it doesn't mean that Facebook will implement the feature even though it is testing it. The company may change its mind if it doesn't receive good response from the select users.