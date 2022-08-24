Apple Silicon M1, M2 Macs Gets Native Facebook Messenger Support News oi-Vivek

When Apple started the transition from Intel-based Macs to ARM-based Apple Silicon Macs, the company used a program caller Rosetta 2 (compatibility layer) to run Intel-based apps and software on M1 and M2-based devices such as iMac and MacBook.

This helped Apple to run already existing software on the newer platform. As the platform got matured with more devices, developers started to build native Apple Silicon based software. Meta has finally released the first version of the Facebook Messager app with native support for Apple Silicon.

The latest version of Facebook Messenger ( 158.0) is now available for users across the world for free. However, as of now, there is no information on the improvements or the new features that Meta has introduced on the Apple-Silicon optimized Facebook Messenger.

Are There Any New Features?

As of now, it looks like the latest version of Facebook Messenger seems to be identical to the previous iteration. It seems to have the same UI and the same set of features. It looks like Meta has just updated the base code of Facebook Messenger to improve the compatibility between the newer Mac devices and the app.

Facebook Messenger app 158.0 on macOS has just been updated for apple silicon support @9to5mac @MacRumors — Daniel Halawi (@dan9700) August 23, 2022

First Meta App To Get Native Apple Silicon Support

Facebook Messenger is the first app to get native Apple Silicon support. According to a report from wccftech, Meta could soon update WhatsApp messenger to make it compatible with native Apple Silicon M1 or M2 powered devices like the iMac, iMac Studio, MacBook Air, and the Apple MacBook Pro.

Advantages Of Apple Silicon Compatible Apps?

One of the prominent advantages of making a native app is the seamless software support and lower resource consumption. When an app goes through a compatibility layer such as Rosetta 2, it tends to consume additional computing resources while the native app will offer all the functions and capabilities by utilizing fewer resources.

