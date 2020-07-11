ENGLISH

    Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp Cross Chat Feature Likely

    By
    |

    Facebook owns the popular social media platform Instagram and instant messaging app WhatsApp. Ever since the company acquired these two platforms, it is working towards making the content on one platform accessible on another more seamless. Now, it looks like Facebook intends to make this possible with a new feature.

    Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp Cross Chat Feature Likely

     

    The social networking giant Facebook is speculated to be working on merging two of its instant messaging platforms close together. Reportedly, the company is working on a cross-chat feature, which will involve both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. As per WABetaInfo, Facebook Messenger users will be able to send messages directly to users on WhatsApp without leaving the platform.

    Facebook's Cross-Chat Feature

    The report notes that a developer named Alessandro Paluzzi hinted that Facebook is all set to bring integration support for both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. It is said claimed that there are some interesting references in Facebook's codes suggesting that the company is creating tables in a local database to enable them to manage messages and services with users on WhatsApp.

    To say in simple words, Facebook could get access to the data within WhatsApp database. And, the code suggests that it will be able to recognize push notification sounds and other details of a chat. Messenger will be able to find out if a WhatsApp contact is blocked, if a chat is archived or not, find a phone number, and view specific WhatsApp profile pictures and groups.

    This means that Facebook is already collecting the code for a local database that is under progress. The report hints that the social networking company will be able to use the same encryption and decryption protocol as WhatsApp for this alleged cross-chat feature. While it sounds interesting to send messages to WhatsApp contacts from within Facebook Messenger, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the social networking giant regarding this feature.

