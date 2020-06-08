ENGLISH

    Facebook Might Soon Release Dark Mode For Android: Report

    Facebook has always been proactive in introducing new features and services for its platform. The social media giant has already introduced a slew of features this year including a new video conferencing platform dubbed Messenger Rooms. But, one of the most anticipated features is the support for Dark Mode.

    Facebook Might Soon Release Dark Mode For Android: Report

     

    The company has been working on this feature for a long time now, but no stable update was released yet. Now, it seems that this feature will finally be functional in the coming days. The Dark Mode for Facebook is said to be initially available for Android smartphones.

    Facebook is also said to release some slew of features on its Android application including a Quite mode and a coronavirus tracking feature. While the former has already been announced for iOS devices, the latter comes as a new feature; developed specifically for the coronavirus outbreak.

    As for the Dark Mode, this feature has been tipped to be available for the Android and iOS platforms for long now. However, this feature has already been introduced for the desktop version. We can expect the mobile version of the Dark Mode will have a similar layout and features as the desktop version.

    Also, the mobile version is further said to offer a manual toggle to turn on/off the Dark mode. Also, users will be able to set it as per the system settings from the notification tab. It is currently not revealed as to when this feature will be rolled to the Android smartphones, but an update for the same could be round the corner.

    In addition to the Dark Mode, Facebook is also said to be working on some more features for Android. The social media giant is said to bring a tool for COVID-19 which will allow a user to stay informed about the number of cases for a country and also keep a track of location with active coronavirus cases. There is no information available if this feature will be available for the global market or will be limited to the US.

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 14:27 [IST]
