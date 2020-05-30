Why Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Remove Trump’s Facebook Post On George Floyd News oi-Sharmishte Datti

US President's latest post on Twitter and Facebook has taken the internet by storm. The post referred to the protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of a police. While Twitter placed a label warning to Trump's tweet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that the post doesn't violate the company policies.

What Did US President Post On Facebook, Twitter

Quite recently, a video of George Floyd getting assaulted by the police went viral, which led to protests in Minneapolis. The officer was dismissed from the police department with three fellow officers, who were arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges, reports Reuters.

Following the protests, US President Trump posted on Twitter and Facebook, referring the protestors as 'thugs' and even warned that the military is on its way. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the post read.

The post received severe backlash from netizens worldwide as glorifying violence. Furthermore, both Twitter and Facebook were set ablaze for calling protestors as thugs by the POTUS.

Following the post, Twitter went ahead and placed a label warning regarding Trump's violent post. If users wished to see what Trump tweeted, they needed to dismiss the warning label. Furthermore, Twitter is also blocking users from linking or retweeting the post.

What Did Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Say?

However, there is no such action from Facebook. Instead, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a separate post that he won't be taking down Trump's post as it doesn't violate any company policies. In contrast to Twitter, Facebook has decided to leave the post as it is on its platform.

"Personally, I have a visceral negative reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric. But I'm responsible for reacting not just in my personal capacity but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression," Zuckerberg's post said.

Further, Facebook has decided to leave Trump's post as it is to enable as much expression as possible "unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies".

Zuckerberg's post further says that he believes "people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open." Also, he further stated that if the government is planning to deploy force, people need to know about it.

"Our policy around incitement of violence allows discussion around state use of force, although I think today's situation raises important questions about what potential limits of that discussion should be," he said.

