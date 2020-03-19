Just In
- 13 min ago Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max To Feature 3D ToF Sensor To Enhance AR Experience
-
- 35 min ago PS5 Vs PS4: In-Depth Hardware Comparison
- 50 min ago Realme 6 Series Available Via Open Sale Till March 22 In India
- 1 hr ago Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launch Expected Today: How To Stream Launch Event Live
Don't Miss
- Sports New Zealand cricketers in 14-day self-isolation after returning from Australia
- Travel Perfect Summer Destination To Visit In Goa
- Lifestyle Divyanka Tripathi Turns Coverstar And Gives Casual Fashion Goals In A Net Top And Peach Bottoms
- Movies Priyanka Chopra On Day 8 Of Self-Isolation: 'It Feels Like Something Out Of A Movie, But It's Not'
- News COVID-19: Remove Shaheen Bagh protesters says plea in SC
- Finance Indian Railways Cancels 155 Trains Till 31 March
- Automobiles Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted Revealing New Exterior & Interior Changes: Spy Pics & Details
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Twitter To Curb Coronavirus Misinformation On Its Platform
Social media platforms are a thriving hub for communication. Serving as messaging platforms as well, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites are platforms to discuss various topics. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of misinformation is circulating on these platforms. Twitter is now working on banning coronavirus misinformation on its platform.
Twitter Fights Coronavirus Misinformation
Twitter will be further tightening its rules and regulations around speech. In light of various misleading data on its platform, the company is now barring users from posting information about coronavirus COVID-19. This includes denials of expert guidance and encouraging fake treatments.
Twitter explained the new guidelines in a blog post noting that it would require Twitter users to remove posts, tweets encouraging people to act against the recommendations from public health authorities. For instance, "the news about washing your hands is propaganda for soap companies" and "use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19." Twitter has now barred such statements from its platform.
"We couldn't have predicted that this would happen in terms of the coronavirus," Jerrel Peterson, Twitter's head of safety policy, said in a phone interview with Reuters.
Social Media Against Coronavirus
Twitter isn't the only one working against misleading information on social media platforms. Facebook also has a similar setup where it's taking down posts with false claims and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.
Both Twitter and Facebook noted that such posts and information violate their policies around posts that could cause physical harm, departing from a normally hands-off approach to health content which has allowed anti-vaccination groups to thrive on their platforms.
Earlier, Google noted that it was relying on AI technology to check the content on YouTube as most of its employees were working from home. Twitter too has a similar setup with AI reviewing system checking the tweets and posts for abusive and misleading content. Now, it will further be barring users from such posts.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000