Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance Patanjali Ayurved's Rs 250 Crore NCD Issue Fully Subscribed Within 3 Minutes
- Sports WWE cancel Summerslam 2020 fights Sasha vs Bayley and Undertaker vs AJ Styles?
- News Unfortunate incidents relating to migrants telecast to shadow good work by govt: Centre to SC
- Movies Malayalam Actor Gokulam Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony!
- Automobiles 2020 Datsun RediGO Facelift Variants, Features & Other Details Revealed: Unofficial Bookings Begin
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Exudes Comfy Vibes In Green-Blue Printed Separates And It’s Perfect For Workout Sessions
- Travel 12 Best Places To Visit In South India In June
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Facebook CatchUp App Brings New Dedicated Voice Call Feature
Facebook is the most widely used social media platform across the globe. The company keeps adding new features and services to deliver a better user experience. You all must be aware of the Facebook Messenger, the instant messaging tool allows to text, make audio/video calls. Now, the company has announced a new app dedicated for voice calls called CatchUp.
Facebook CatchUp Features
The Facebook CatchUp app's primary differentiating feature from the Messenger is the availability status of a user. This app will allow you to set a status so that a caller will know if you are busy or available at that point of time.
As per the company, this app is being developed in order to overcome the limitations with the standard phone calls (availability of the user). It is also said to offer improved group calling experience.
Facebook has also revealed that this app has been under development for quite some time now and has been developed by the company's internal R&D department. The onset of coronavirus outbreak that led to an emergency lockdown globally is what made the company to push its development.
It is currently available for the users in the US and can be downloaded on both Android as well as iOS devices. Facebook is said to be waiting for this app's response amongst the users. If it is well-received, then the company might bring it for the remaining global markets as well. But, nothing sure can be said just yet.
Recently, the company had introduced a new service called the Messenger Rooms which is designed to take on Zoom video conferencing tool. Its highlight is the support for up to 50 participants in a group video call with no specific time limit for a call.
The company also announced at the launch of the Messenger Rooms that this feature will be integrated into Instagram as well as WhatsApp in the coming days. The former has also got this new feature, while the latter is expected to receive it sometime soon.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
49,999
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999
-
16,510
-
18,999
-
20,700
-
9,999
-
19,880
-
22,740