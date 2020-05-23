Instagram Gets Facebook’s Messenger Rooms Integration For Video Calls News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ever since the coronavirus lockdowns were announced in several countries, the need for video conferencing tools has increased exponentially. Several platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams have been helping organizations with online meetings. Facebook also joined this race with the launch of Messenger Rooms. At its launch, the social media giant announced the integration of this service to WhatsApp and Instagram. The latter has now received support for the same.

Instagram is getting an update that integrates the Messenger Rooms on its platform. The photo-sharing social media platform has also shared the steps to begin with a video call using Messenger Rooms. In order to get started with a video call using Room, you will need to Direct Messages section.

From here, you need to go to the Create a Room section which will allow you to send invites for a video call. Using the Messenger Room on Instagram, you will be making video calls to up to 50 participants at a time. Instagram will create a room for group video call once a request is received and a link for the same will be displayed.

You will get two options, i.e, Join Room or Send Link. The former will allow initiating the chat room on the Messenger app, while using the latter you can send invites externally. Instagram has announced the integration of the Messenger Rooms on its platform via Twitter. The tweet confirms the support for up to 50 participants in a video call.

An easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please 🙋‍♀️



Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKYtJjniEt — Instagram (@instagram) May 21, 2020

Not just Instagram, Facebook had announced the availability of Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp as well. And recently, this service integration on the instant messaging service was tipped to be under development via a beta build thread. There is no word on the arrival of this feature on WhatsApp, but with Instagram already receiving it, we can expect this feature to be available sometime soon.

