Facebook ‘Lock Profile’ Brings Additional Security Layer For Your Profile
Facebook is consistent when it comes to releasing updates and new features for its platform. And privacy has been one of the biggest concerns ever since the Cambridge Analytica fiasco came to light. But, the company has been working to make its platform more secure for the users. Taking that forward, the company has now announced a new privacy feature for Indian consumers.
The social media giant has now introduced a new "lock profile" feature. Once this new feature is activated a user's personal information will be protected and the details won't be visible to anyone who is not in the contact list of the user. The company is yet to roll out this new feature for the users, but it should be available in the coming days.
Facebook aims at delivering a safe platform to its user and has released the new feature so that the users can have better control over their privacy. A statement given by Ankhi Das, public policy director Facebook India quotes, "We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves. We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy, and keep them safe and secure online."
As for the functionality of the "lock profile", it is said to wrap an extra security layer to a user's profile. This will keep a Facebook profile protected from someone who is not on the friend list. Precisely, if someone is not added in your friend list then he/she won't be able to share or see a full-size profile and cover image.
The posts shared; be it in the past won't be visible to a non-friend user. The addition of this new feature is a welcome move by the company as privacy has been one of the major concerns for the majority of the users. With this once can be rest assured that the personal details on their profile won't be accessible to a stranger.
