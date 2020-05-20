Facebook Shops Announced To Support Small Businesses News oi-Vivek

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new initiative named Facebook Shops via a post. It is meant to support small businesses who can sell their products across the apps that Facebook owns (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp). Each store will have a unique story about its business and users will be able to go through the catalog and buy the products that they are interested in.

According to the post by Mark, this service will be helpful for businesses, who are facing economic fallout due to COVID-19. As more and more people are being recommended to stay at home, it is almost impossible to open a physical store and for the same reason, millions of people are losing their jobs and income.

Facebook Shop is a free service and is very easy to create. The Facebook Shop will be visible on Facebook and Instagram at first. In the coming days, it will be made available on other platforms like Messenger and WhatsApp as well. This will also reduce the number of apps that one might have to keep on their phone.

Facebook is working closely with partners like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics to ease the processor of integration and customers will be able to manage their shop with ease.

Facebook Shop will get more and more features in the coming days that will help users to discover the product that they are looking for and to promote it, there will be a dedicated shopping tab on Instagram, where users will be able to explore the products just like the photos. In the coming days, Facebook and Instagram will get live-shopping options, where one will be able to shop in real-time.

Facebook will also incorporate AI in the coming days to improve the online shopping experience on Facebook Shop, where the platform will be able to automatically tag products in user-feed. The shop owners will also be able to customize their shop front, where they can display the most relevant products in priority.

Using features like virtual reality and augmented reality, users will be able to experience select products like sunglasses, lipstick, makeup, and even furniture before making a purchase. These business owners can use Facebook/WhatsApp to communicate with customers and they can also use ads to increase the reach.

Facebook Shops A New Rival To Amazon And Flipkart?

Though Facebook Shops seems like a great idea for small businesses, the same can also be done on platforms like Amazon. As of now, there is no information on the percentage of commission that Facebook is collecting, which is going to be a huge deal. Besides, it is also unclear if Facebook Shops will offer some kind of courier services or it has to be handled by the shop owner itself.

