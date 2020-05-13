Instagram Announces New Tools To Curb Bullying: Are They Enough? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Social media sites have connected us with long-lost contacts and brought people closer to us. However, many times, social media platforms are also a platform for harassment, bullying, and other abuses. Instagram, a popular social media platform is now ramping up efforts to fight online bullying with a couple of new tools.

Instagram Fights Bullying

The Facebook-owned social media site has launched a couple of new tools to fight bullying. Instagram notes it aims to help users to have the upper hand and retain control of their accounts. This particularly pertains to controlling what comments are displayed under their photos, who can tag them, and who can mention them.

"We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we've been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments," Instagram announced in a blog post as part of its Community Standards Enforcement report.

Adding on, Instagram highlighted the new tool to control tagging and mentions of photos. Tagging and mentioning someone on Instagram can be used as a target or a means of bullying. This is why users can now choose whether they want everyone, only people they follow or no one to be able to tag or mention them in a comment, caption, or Story.

Keeping aside negativity, Instagram is also allowing users to focus on the good and share positive comments. If users liked a comment on their photo, they can pin it with the new 'pinned comments feature'. Presently, these new tools are in testing and a wider rollout is expected shortly.

Instagram New Tools: Are They Enough?

Multiple cases of bullying and harassment have been reported and many have gone unnoticed. The recent bois locker room incident is one such incident on Instagram. The new tools are certainly a step in the right direction. However, it's hard to ensure if they won't be misused again. For instance, the pinned comments feature can be used to highlight negative or nasty comments as well.

Nevertheless, in times where people are on an edge already, these new features might help ease things on social media. Facebook and Twitter have also come up with positive ideas like challenges and hug emojis. Instagram is joining the party with new tools.

Best Mobiles in India