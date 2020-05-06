Bois Locker Room Controversy Lands Instagram In Soup; Delhi Commission For Women Takes Action News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook-owned Instagram is in trouble over the Bois Locker Room controversy. Leaked details and screenshots of the private chat group have stirred major outrage across the country over the safety of women across all ages. Now, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, issued notice to both Instagram as well as Delhi Police about the issue.

What Is Bois Locker Room Chat?

Recently, an Instagram chat group named "Bois Locker Room" came to light for exchanging vulgar and obscene messages and comments objectifying women, especially minor girls. The chat group consisted mainly of minor school-going boys, aged between 16 and 19 and formed 26 group members.

The group became infamous for passing leud and obscene comments of girls' pictures, which were leaked with screenshots. What's more, various crimes and assaults like rape against women were casually discussed in the group, which stirred a trending hashtag #boislockerroom and Instagram and Twitter. Also, another similar account with a similar name was exposed on Twitter as well.

A Type Of Cyberbullying

Once the conversations of the chat group surfaced online, various protests and movements began online. The Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has now issued a notice to Instagram.

The Delhi Police have also begun an investigation in the matter and have filed an FIR. So far, a 15-year-old was also arrested under Section 66E of the IT Act for Cyberbullying and all the other group members are being investigated.

What Can Instagram Do?

The Bois Locker Room is a private account and a private chat group. As the issue hit the limelight, the social media company said that it has removed the objectionable content from its platform that outraged the modesty of minor girls and women in general.

Adding to this, Facebook's spokesperson issued a statement saying: "We absolutely do not allow behavior that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority."

Does This Solve The Problem?

Of course not! Although social media sites have their Community Standards and other privacy, security norms, such chats and conversations take place. Moreover, these sites are a hub to collect and see pictures and other information, which further makes it vulnerable. Although education and parenting could be the first step, enhancing further privacy and security of such platforms could be another step in the right direction.

