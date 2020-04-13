Instagram Now Lets You DM People Via Web Version: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms nowadays. The app has been getting new features consistently and ever since Facebook's acquisition, it is getting more user-friendly features. The company was earlier said to be working a new disappearing message feature for enhanced privacy. Now, the company has released a much-anticipated feature for its web version.

Instagram is now rolling out the direct messaging feature for its desktop website. The company has been testing this feature for a while and is pushing it out after months of anticipations. This feature is said to be under testing since January 2020 and will be helpful for the users who are logged into their laptops or desktops the majority of the time.

The availability of the direct messaging for Instagram's web version has been announced by the company itself on Twitter. This feature is expected to be available for all users around the globe. Also, there is no new addition in the direct messaging feature on the desktop version and all the tabs and options seem to have similar functionality. The UI isn't much different as well from what you get on your Instagram mobile app.

*Sliding into your DMs*



Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

Notably, this is not the only feature that the social media platform is receiving. A report from Android Police also suggests that users will now be able to view live streams from the desktop version. It is being said that the comments on Instagram Live shows will appear on the side of the screen, rather than popping up as transparent covers right over the live stream as in the mobile app.

The arrivals of both these new features are going to enhance the overall user experience on the Instagram desktop version. And it seems that the company is not simply leaving behind the web version to keep the mobile app up to date.

Best Mobiles in India