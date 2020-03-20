ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Working On Disappearing Messages: How Will It Work

    By
    |

    Instagram is experimenting with a new feature and this one is related to instant messaging. Shortly, users may be able to send short-lived messages on Instagram, just like Snapchat. The Instagram messaging feature might clear the chatbox every time you exit it. This is one of the features it has been working on for a while now.

    Instagram Working On Disappearing Messages

     

    Instagram New Feature Spotted

    The report comes from app researcher Jan Manchun Wong discovering the new capability hidden in the Android app's code. Further, a report by TechCrunch confirmed the feature is set to go live in the future with a statement from a Facebook spokesperson.

    The tweet by Wong explains the feature and also tried to demonstrate how it would work. As a response to the tweet, Instagram said, "We're always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience. This feature is still in early development and not testing externally just yet!"

    If the new feature rolls out in the way Wong discovered, we might find ourselves in a dark mode messaging window when opening an Instagram Direct conversation. As mentioned, the chat window clears out after the participants exit, making it impossible to reread what was typed there in the past conversations.

    Instagram Disappearing Messages Feature

    The Facebook-owned social media platform has been experimenting with disappearing messages for a while now. Nearly two years back, Instagram had rolled out a feature allowing users to control how a recipient can view a photo or a video from the Instagram Direct camera.

     

    The feature allowed users to decide if they wanted the recipient to view it once or replay it for a while or leave a permanent thumbnail of it in the chatbox. From the looks of it, the new Instagram disappearing messages feature is available on Android and might come to iOS later.

    The Instagram disappearing messages also means that the chat thread always appears empty when reopened. Precise details are yet to be confirmed. We might hear more in the coming days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news instagram apps
    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X