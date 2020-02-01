Instagram Direct Messages Likely To Get Facebook Reactions-Like Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Instagram will soon provide you with more options to react in addition to the 'heart'. The social network is alleged to be working on further reactions that will be added to its platform. And, these seem to be similar to the array of emojis that are seen on Facebook.

Recently, Jane Manchun Wong, the reverse engineering maestro shared screenshots hinting that Facebook-like reactions will be rolled out to Instagram Direct Messages. Well, these include thumbs-up, thumbs-down, sad, and laughing. Following the same, Alexandru Voica, the Facebook Tech Comms Manager for the EMEA region confirmed the same was a test. Notably, these screenshots have been revealed within days of rolling out a similar feature to Twitter.

Instagram Direct Messages Reactions Under Testing

Facebook has been working on the Instagram Direct Messages reactions for quite sometime. The same is said to be under testing and is reportedly available only for the employees of the company for now. Once it is rolled out officially, users will be able to express their exact reaction to the messages they receive with the many options that are available.

Besides this, Facebook, which also owns Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram is said to be working on a move to merge the backend of all these messaging apps. And, it is believed to be working on a feature parity and interoperability between these apps.

New And Upcoming Features To Expect

Apart from the reactions as in Facebook Messenger, Instagram is also said to be working on a new Reels feature that is similar to the primary operation mode on TikTok. This is available only in Brazil for now and is likely available within the Instagram camera app along with the Boomerang and newly launched camera modes.

With this feature, users can create short lip-synced videos to put up as Stories, save under Highlights, send as a broadcast, etc.

Recently, Instagram was in the headlines for the worst. It was said that user data including username and passwords were exposed by third-party boosting service. However, the vulnerability has been fixed though the leaked credentials are still visible in the webpage source code.

Best Mobiles in India