Instagram Boomerang Stories Get New TikTok-Like Features

    Facebook-owned social network Instagram has come up with three new features that will come in the way while sharing Boomerang Stories. Well, these new options are SlowMo, Duo, and Echo. Besides these new options, the social network also adds another new option to edit Instagram Stories so that users can trim their length.

    In an official statement, the company states that your Instagram camera provides numerous ways to express yourself and share whatever you are doing, feeling or thinking with your family and friends. Boomerang is a signature feature of Instagram that lets you use the camera in a unique way. These new options that have been added to the app are touted to take the experience to the next level.

    New Boomerang Stories Options

    Notably, the new filters in Boomerang Stories are inspired by TikTok and will be available within the option to capture Boomerang videos. Detailing on these new options, the SlowMo feature slows the Boomerang videos to half their speed, Echo creates a double vision effect that will enhance Boomerang videos, and Duo speeds up and slows down Boomerang videos to give a textured effect. These new effects added to the social media platform will be rolled out via an OTA update.

    How To Use New Boomerang Stories Features

    To use these new effects while capturing Boomerang Stories, you just have to open the Story camera and choose the Boomerang option. Once you tap the shutter button or press and hold it, you need to let it go. Now, there will be an infinity symbol at the top to access the new effects.

     

    Notably, these new features have been rolled out after the introduction of the Layout feature, which lets users add multiple photos within a single story. This lets users create their Stories with up to six various photos. Well, it was not rolled out to Instagram at first as several third-party apps have already let users create such images.

    Read More About: instagram news apps
    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
