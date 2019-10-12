10 Cool Things You Can Do On Instagram

Receive post notifications from friends you follow:

If you have an Instagram account, ensure to enable notifications on your account. This way, you can see posts from your friends if you are following them. There are two methods to switch on the notifications.

Method 1: Go to the profile of the person you are following. Select the dropdown menu- following under the profile description and click notifications. After that, you can toggle stories, posts and switch on live video notifications.

Method 2: Switch on post notifications from the user's post. Select the post, press three dots present in the screen's right-hand corner and select Switch on post notifications.

Remove tags from photos:

If any of your friends have tagged you in unwanted memes or unflattering photos, there is a simple way to come out of this situation. Click the photo, tap the photo to select the username. You will see 2 options- hide from profile and remove me from post. Choose remove me if you want to remove yourself or hide option to hide from the profile.

Clear the Instagram search history:

To clear the search history, go to your profile and select the three bars present on the screen's top right corner. Select Security where you will land the page Clear Search History. Thus, you can clear the search history of your Instagram account.

Watch recent posts you have liked:

Go to the profile, select three bars and proceed Settings- Account - Posts you have liked. This way, you can see the posts you liked recently or in the past.

Edit pictures like a professional:

The filters of Instagram work wonders. It helps to make your photo look excellent. You have lot of editing options like saturation, warmth, structure, contrast, and brightness. Select the option Edit found the screen bottom close to Filter.

Identify associated hashtags:

It is simple to find key hashtags on Instagram. You can use tools like Hashtagify to make the post popular.

Make your post interesting:

If you are thinking about how to make your post appealing and interesting, you need to consider using tools like Boomerang app. It is available on Android and iOS devices.

Create collages:

Layout is a linked application of Instagram. It lets you make beautiful collages as you wish. You can upload it on Instagram as well as on other social networking sites.

Posts from numerous Instagram accounts:

It is possible to link several Instagram accounts in a single device without having to log in and logout. You can see the option Add Account when you to the profile section.

Use limited data when using Instagram:

If you feel Instagram is consuming all your data, you can go to the Settings-Cellular Data Use- Data Saver mode- On.