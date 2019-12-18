Instagram Layout Feature Allows Users To Upload Multiple Photos In Story Post News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Instagram is rolling out a new feature for Stories that allows users to post multiple photos on a single screen. Instagram Layout, that allows users to post six photos in a single screen was rolled out globally. Although simple, the Layout feature will likely be popular as the various AR stickers and filters among Instagram users.

Instagram Layout Features

The feature was announced on Instagram's official Twitter handle that showcased how photos could be uploaded in a grid. The tweet also showed how Instagram filters can be applied to individual photos in the grid. Plus, there are multiple grid formats for users to pick from, but a maximum of six pictures can be placed in Layout. Users can save the Layout image and use it on other platforms.

There are numerous third-party story- and photo-editing apps that offer similar layouts. Now that the feature has arrived within the Instagram app, these third-party apps will need to innovate. Previously, users could pull off a similar trick by copying photos from their gallery and pasting it in a text box or access other third-party apps.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸



With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

The Instagram Layout feature might be a selling point for third-party apps once the feature is incorporated into its app. However now, billions of Instagram users will no longer rely on such third-party apps. Remember the Boomerang feature? The launch of the Boomerang feature on Instagram rendered other gif creating apps useless.

Instagram Layout Adds To Growing List Of Features

Instagram has been steadily strengthening its foothold among social media apps. The number of features for Instagram Stories has been on the rise. The Create feature allows users to go beyond photos and create writeups and more. Create was launched back in October and is already a popular feature across the globe.

The Facebook-owned platform has typing mode, templates, conversation prompts, throwback posts, and more. The new Layout feature adds to the growing list of features from the social media platform.

