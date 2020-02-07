Instagram New Feature Will Suggest You To Unfollow Spammers And Boring Friends News oi-Karan Sharma

Instagram the image and video sharing app has now added a new feature to its service which will offer a list of people whom you are following. This new feature will let you know who is flooding your feed and stories and who is having the least interaction with you. With the help of this feature, you will be able to manage the number of people whom you are following. This is going to be an easier way for you to figure out whom you don't want to be on your feed.

The new feature was announced by the company via their official Twitter handle. "Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap "Following" and manage your list from there," reads the Twitter post.

Meanwhile, you can also sort list the accounts bases on when you started following them. Users can also check the accounts who keep on popping up on their feed for a long time. To access this feature first you need to head to the "following" option on your Instagram profile.

Here you can see the categories which you can explore of your own. You can also see who you follow the earliest and latest. This will help you make your feed clean by unfollowing people who's posts you don't care. This step is taken by Instagram to increase the density of the high-quality post on your feed which will allow Instagram to boost ad views and earn revenue out of it.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

According to a Bloomberg report, in 2019 Instagram hit $20 billion from ad revenue and it is also said to start pushing ads in IGTV by distributing revenue with the creators.

"Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about -- but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change," an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch. It wants to "make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests."

Best Mobiles in India